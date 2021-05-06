Libya PM renews commitment to maritime deal with Turkey

Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, affirmed that his country adheres to the maritime agreement signed between Tripoli and Ankara, and pledged not to abandon the deal.

Dbeibeh said that the Libyan government disagreed with Greece’s evaluation of the agreement, stressing that “the deal serves the Libyans, and we will not withdraw from it.”

Turkey and the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, signed the maritime agreement and memorandum of understanding to facilitate military cooperation in November 2019.

Dbeibeh went on to indicate that there are encouraging indicators that the mercenaries working in the war-torn country will be expelled from Libya soon.

The Libyan leader explained that his government had unified 80 per cent of the state institutions, except for the military establishment.

Dbeibeh added that there are logistical matters that prevented holding the government meeting in Benghazi late last month, pledging to hold a meeting soon in the city, work on mending the rift, achieve national reconciliation and hold elections at the scheduled time at the end of this year.

The new executive authority undertook the task of unifying state institutions and overseeing the transitional phase until legislative and presidential elections are held in December.