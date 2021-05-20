LPDF to convene virtually 26-27 May to finalize constitutional basis for 24 December elections

UNSML announced yesterday that the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will convene for two days (26 and 27 May) to finalise the proposed constitutional basis for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held on 24 December 2021.

Concedes to demands for live streaming

UNSMIL revealed that most of the meeting will be streamed live to allow the Libyan people the chance to follow up the LPDF deliberations. It reported that the results of the LPDF meeting will then be submitted to the House of Representatives and High Council of State for their consideration. UNSMIL reminded that the 1 July is the deadline for the constitutional and electoral framework to be in place – as called for in UN Security Council resolution 2570, to enable the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to proceed with electoral preparation.

Beware fake news

UNSMIL regretted recent attempts to misinform public opinion and undermine the political process in Libya by circulating fake documents claiming to be the “Constitutional framework for the elections,” on social media. It encouraged the Libyan public and interested parties to refer solely to documents issued by UNSMIL and available on its website and official social media platforms.