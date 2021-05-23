Monday , 24 May 2021
Home / Normal / US envoy to Khartoum calls on Sudanese opposition leaders to withdraw their fighters from Libya

US envoy to Khartoum calls on Sudanese opposition leaders to withdraw their fighters from Libya

23/05/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, has called on the leaders of the armed Sudanese opposition movements to withdraw their fighters from Libya, insisting “Now that they are in the government, they cannot play both sides.”

Talking to the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Booth said that the US is aware of the elements, particularly some of the Sudan revolutionary groups in Libya.

“The concern in Libya has been not just with Sudanese fighters but with all foreign fighters, and who were supposed to leave by last October.” the US official said.

Booth underscored that he made it clear to the leaders of these armed groups that they cannot be government officials and yet have some of their fighters there (Libya).

The US envoy confirmed that this issue would remain a focus for his country, indicating that many Sudanese fighters have already returned.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesStates
All

Check Also

Mercenaries threaten the people of Murzuq with murder and displacement

A video shared on social media showed a group of mercenaries promising to kill and …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved