Libya’s High Council of State passes constitution referendum law

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has passed the constitution referendum legislation that was devised by the House of Representatives (HoR) and asked the High National Elections Commission to commence work on the referendum.

The approval of the HCS of the constitution referendum legislation comes amid rejections by the Constitution Drafting Assembly and several Libyan personalities for the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s Legal Committee that include forming a joint commission to consider the Legal Committee’s objections to the constitution draft.