Over 100 Libyan personalities reject LPDF’s Legal Committee outcomes

24/05/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

107 Libyan politicians, legal activists, and journalists as well as constitutionalists – 28 of whom are members of the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA), signed a statement rejecting the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) Legal Committee about the constitutional basis.

The statement said the Legal Committee’s constitutional basis proposal demands complicated processes that cannot be completed ahead of the deadline of December elections, in addition to ignoring the role of the citizens and their right to vote in a referendum on the draft devised by the CDA.

It also indicated that the approval of the constitutional basis will take a long time, which makes a referendum on the constitution draft much better and thus, this refutes the narrative that says the referendum will hinder holding elections on December 24.

The statement explained that the Legal Committee’s proposal isn’t sufficient to be turned into a constitutional basis as it needs the approval of the House of Representatives and High Council of State as it is a constitutional amendment that needs a constitutional quorum.

“Constitution referendum will be the legitimate and legal as well as short way to end transitional phases in Libya and elect entities that are governed by the constitution.” The statement reads.

