Libya and Tunisia agree transport MoU: create committees, end air quarantine, and develop road network

Following the visit of the Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and his accompanying delegation to Tripoli on Saturday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Libyan Minister of Transport, Mohamed Shahoubi and the Tunisian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Moez Chakchouk in the presence of the Libyan Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba and Tunisian Prime Minister Mechichi .

During these bilateral meetings, coordination was made to form several joint committees in various modes of maritime, air and land transport in order to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries. It was also agreed to abolish the quarantine of travellers via airlines.

Developing the road network with Tunisia and other neighbouring countries

On Sunday, at the Libyan Ministry of Transport, a meeting was held between the Minister of Transport, Mohamed Shahoubi, and Tunisian Minister of Equipment, Housing and Infrastructure, Kamel Doukh.

During this meeting the need to advance cooperation, especially in the field of developing the road network between the two countries was stressed. Creating an excellent road network linking the two countries in the first stage to serve their citizens, and then linking this network to other neighbouring African countries was also discussed.

More flights by new carriers to Libya

Speaking at the official opening event at the Tripoli Corinthia hotel of the Tunis Air Tripoli office, Minister Doukh also forecast that other Tunisian carriers will start flights to Libya within weeks.