Pro-Haftar gunmen storm Sabha power plant, GECOL warns of blackout

The General Electricity Company of Libya’s (GECOL) southern office said Tuesday that gunmen led by “Bahri Mousa Bahri” stormed the north power plant of Sabha, warning of a total blackout in the city if the gunmen didn’t leave.

GECOL’s office said on Facebook that the gunmen threatened and terrorized the workers and then kicked them out of their workplace before starting to vandalize and steal the equipment at the facility, adding that they had also prevented maintenance workers from repairing damages at the power plant.

GECOL said the north Sabha power plant is a very important electricity source to the city and without it, a total blackout will plunge the city into utter darkness, adding that it had contacted security authorities in the south region but in vain, thus urging officials and relevant authorities to force the gunmen out of the power plant.

GECOL’s Sabha office posted a photo for the gunmen’s vehicles that bear the logo (General Command” and (20/20 Fighting Brigade) on them, in addition to letters from pro-Haftar commanders in the south denying that the gunmen were affiliated with them, describing them as “outlaws”.