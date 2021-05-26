Al-Menfi examines the intensification of security cooperation and border control with Niger and Chad

Dr. Mohamed Al-Menfi, Head of the Presidential Council, met with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and Chad’s Transitional Military Council President Mahamat Idriss Déby on the sidelines of the Chad Basin’s extraordinary summit of heads of state and government in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The meeting focused on the bilateral ties, with an emphasis on enhancing security cooperation and border control, as well as strengthening the fight against terrorism, illegal migration, and organized crime, according to the Presidential Council’s Information Office.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Menfi, President of the Council, attended the extraordinary summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission’s heads of state and government, which was held in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, to discuss recent developments in the State of Chad.

During the summit’s deliberations, the President of the Presidential Council addressed the situation in Chad and the impact on regional security of the assassination of former Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby.

Al-Menfi also emphasized the importance of putting an end to violations within Libya’s southern borders, the importance of securing them, and the importance of implementing the Agreement on Cooperation in the Area of Security and Border Control with Chad, Niger, and the Sudan.