Libyan human rights group appeals to GNU to intervene in securing release of Hanan Al-Barassi’s children

The Libyan Crime Watch appealed to the Ministry of Interior of Government of National Unity (GNU) to intervene immediately in the release of Ayman and Hanin Al-Abdali, the son and daughter of the assassinated female lawyer and human rights activist, Hanan Al-Barassi in Benghazi.

The human rights group said in a statement that Hanin is being beaten and tortured in a prison, pushing her to attempt suicide, adding that it holds the GNU responsible for the lives of Ayman and Hanin, following the murder of their mother by Khalifa Haftar’s militia.

Haftar militia kidnapped Hanin and her brother Ayman after a short interval following the assassination of their mother, who lost her life having openly criticized the behavior of Saddam Khalifa Haftar, son of warlord Khalifa Haftar.