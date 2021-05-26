The GNU and the German Embassy discussing preparations for the Berlin conference

Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, met with Germany’s Ambassador to Libya, Oliver Owcza, in the presence of Foreign Minister Njala Al-Mangoush.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual concern as well as preparations for the Berlin II conference, which will take place next June.

Earlier this month, sources at the German Foreign Ministry told the Italian news agency Nova that a Foreign Ministers’ Conference on Libya is scheduled to take place in Berlin in the second half of June.

For his part, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed Italy’s cooperation with Germany in this matter during a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome on Wednesday.

“In Libya, we are cooperating with the new transitional government,” Maas added.

He referred to the “numerous obstacles” that must be resolved, ranging from the 24 December elections to the ultimate goal of removing all foreign fighters from the country.

“We collaborate closely, even behind the scenes,” he said, adding that Germany and Italy wish to “accompany Libya on this path.”

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, for his part, indicated his country’s willingness to support Germany’s initiative to convene a new ministerial meeting on Libya during the upcoming Berlin conference.

Di Maio noted “the critical importance of Italy and Germany cooperating in the Berlin process in support of the United Nations-led stabilization process in Libya” in a statement to reporters following his meeting with German Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry’s Rome headquarters, the Farnese Palace.

Italian diplomacy’s head of mission described “Elections, institutional reunification, full implementation of the ceasefire, reconstruction, and economic re-establishment” were identified as “the most pressing challenges confronting the Government of National Unity, to which we renew our common support.”

Di Maio emphasized in this regard that “Consistent international support for the United Nations’ work in Libya is indeed required.