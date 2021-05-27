UN envoy urges HoR, HCS to go over constitutional basis without delay

The UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, has called on the High Council of State (HCS) and the House of Representatives (HoR) to consult without delay about the constitutional basis for the December elections, outlining some negative issues raised in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) virtual meeting.

In his concluding remarks to the LPDF on Thursday, Kubis lamented that sometimes he had the feeling that they were not at an LPDF session, but rather at a session of the HCS or the HoR, adding that sometimes instead of focusing on how to achieve the paramount objective of the LPDF roadmap or creating conditions for holding the national elections on 24 December 2021, some interventions at the LPDF introduced issues and problems, as if they were trying to resolve all the outstanding problems that have accumulated without resolution in the past 10 years.

“Yet, (LPDF) discussion confirmed that there are many points that unite you and that what unites is more than what divides you, as seen by many proposals aspiring to build common ground on the way forward to the 24 December elections.” Kubis told LPDF members.

He also said that a large majority of LPDF members expressed the need to end the transitional phase with the holding of elections on 24 December, to give the Libyan people the chance to express their will democratically and to renew the legitimacy of national institutions through the polls.

LPDF members held two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the Legal Committee’s constitutional basis proposal for the holding of elections on December 24.