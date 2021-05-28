Al-Lafi in Ankara: Libya needs to reevaluate its international relations

The Deputy Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, said Libya needed to reevaluate its international relations, drawing a fine line between countries that supported the building of the civil state and those that supported oppression and marginalization.

Al-Lafi’s remarks came at a forum in Ankara organized by Political, Economic and Social Studies Center with the title “Twoard Deeper Understanding of Foreign Actors’ Policies Toward Libya”.

Al-Lafi said countries that supported the struggle of the Libyan people in building the civilian state cannot be made equal to those that wanted Libya to remain in oppression and economic as well as social backwardness.

He added that the policies of foreign actors are hard to understand for many as they are manipulated by politics and media, thus Libya needs to redirect its interests based on feasible mechanisms that come from much-needed scientific research to allow policymakers to make the right decisions.

Al-Lafi arrived in Ankara Wednesday along with the Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala, ex-Defense Minister, Salah Al-Namroush, and a number of experts to attend the forum.