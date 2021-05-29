Justice Ministry gives permits to form new political parties

The Parties Affairs Committee of the Justice Ministry announced on Saturday, May 29, that it will begin its work in granting permits to parties wishing to engage in political work, starting from June 1, to include new and previously licensed parties wishing to register.

The committee said in a statement that this will be done through its headquarters in Tripoli, requesting those wishing to establish political parties to review the requirements.

It indicated that the new permits will be granted to practice political work to those political parties who were granted the right by the previous committee; however, they are required to submit new applications and documents if they wish to be allowed to practice political work in the future.