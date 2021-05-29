MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes at Military Parade in Libya, Pilot Dead, Source Says

Monday , 31 May 2021
29/05/2021 Sputnik Press Articles

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik.

“A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a military parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, pilot Jamal ibn Amer was killed,” the source said.

Later, the crash was confirmed by LNA spokesman Khalifa al-Obeidi who expressed grief over the death of Jamal ibn Amer via Facebook.

On Friday, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the planned parade at a military base of Benin in Benghazi would be the largest military parade in the history of Libya.

