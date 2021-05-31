Dbeibah says GNU is working to activate 2008 agreement with Italy

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said he had agreed with the Italian government officials to resume work in joint committees to follow up on the 2008 agreement between Libya and Italy as it has a crucial role in achieving Mediterranean development and stability.

Dbeibah said in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in Rome that his government was working on ending transitional phase and lead Libya to free and transparent elections, adding that they had agree to sign an agreement to exchange convicted prisoners.

He also referred to appointing the Libyan Justice Minister Halima Ibrahim to go over the details of the cases of the Libyan prisoners when she visits Italy next week, hailing the revival of investment cooperation and trade exchange in renewable energy and reconstruction among other fields, especially with the expertise of Italian firms that are going to work in Libya.

Meanwhile, Draghi reiterated support for the Libyan Government of National Unity to reach stability and democracy, saying cooperation between the two countries is more viable than ever, discussing as well the issue of illegal immigration, human trafficking, smuggling, organized crime and Libyan borders’ security, especially in the south.