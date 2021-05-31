Intensified military efforts are ongoing to secure the city of Sirte

Patrols of the Department of Central Support (DCS) in Sirte indicated that efforts to secure the region and its people have been stepped up in order to ensure the city’s long-term security.

The White Branch has been tasked with guarding the city of Sirte under the terms of the security strategy in effect and the directives provided by the public administration.

Within Sirte, the DCS patrols the city’s streets and roadways, as well as key infrastructure, service headquarters, and residential neighbourhoods.

In a similar security development, agents raided Sirte’s branch, which was the residence of an unlawful drug dealer.

Central Support Patrols, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the Military Police Company’s responsibilities vary with the unifying goal between the departments being to secure Sirte and its surroundings, consistently inspect for legal violations, and to assure the citizen’s comfort.