Wednesday , 2 June 2021
Home / Normal / Dbeibah, France’s Minister of Armed Forces discuss Libya’s border security

Dbeibah, France’s Minister of Armed Forces discuss Libya’s border security

01/06/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, discussed with the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, Tuesday cooperation in border security in Libya’s south.

The meeting, attended by Libyan Interior Minister Khalid Mazen, and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumua, saw discussions about security cooperation, reactivation of joint agreements and following up on them via the Libyan-French high joint committee.

The officials reviewed resumption of training programs for Libyan military cadres as Dbeibah reiterated that respect for Libya’s sovereignty is the basis for relations among countries, adding that the Government of National Unity cares about improving political, security, and economic relations with France. .

Dbeibah met earlier on Tuesday with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and discussed joint coordination on Berlin II Conference as well as the upcoming France-chaired Security Council meetings.

Border ManagementInternational Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Border and Customs AgenciesExecutive AuthoritiesPrime MinisterStates
All

Check Also

Libya and Algeria agree to resume flights, reopen land borders and launch maritime lines

Libya and Algeria agree to strengthen their bonds of cooperation in the transport sector.

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved