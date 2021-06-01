Dbeibah, France’s Minister of Armed Forces discuss Libya’s border security

The Libyan Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, discussed with the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, Tuesday cooperation in border security in Libya’s south.

The meeting, attended by Libyan Interior Minister Khalid Mazen, and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumua, saw discussions about security cooperation, reactivation of joint agreements and following up on them via the Libyan-French high joint committee.

The officials reviewed resumption of training programs for Libyan military cadres as Dbeibah reiterated that respect for Libya’s sovereignty is the basis for relations among countries, adding that the Government of National Unity cares about improving political, security, and economic relations with France. .

Dbeibah met earlier on Tuesday with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and discussed joint coordination on Berlin II Conference as well as the upcoming France-chaired Security Council meetings.