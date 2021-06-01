Facebook: Libya is one of the most prominent victims of misinformation campaigns between 2017 and 2020.

According to a Facebook analysis, Moscow was the world’s top provider of false information and misleading data between 2017 and 2020, with the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Libya, and Sudan being the most prominent victims.

Moscow has been the primary supplier of propaganda via Facebook since 2017, the research notes, noting that misinformation campaigns were conducted in over 50 countries during this time period, prompting Facebook to take down 150 false accounts.

Apart from Russia, the analysis identifies Iran, Myanmar, the United States, and Ukraine as the primary providers of misinformation, with the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Libya, and Sudan as the most vulnerable targets.

According to the company’s analysis, such attempts to deceive are not unprecedented, but what is surprising is the amount to which worldwide public awareness has grown in recent years.

According to the research, these operations were focused on undermining trust in civic institutions and utilizing readily available digital methods on the Internet public scene to propagate critical discourse to a variety of movements.

The report cited the 2016 US presidential election as one of the most striking examples of propaganda’s influence, despite the fact that the methods used at the time were more difficult to attract, more expensive, and less likely to influence, whereas, in subsequent years, the promoters of these campaigns were able to employ more precise methods, such as selective and targeted advertising at the most vulnerable individuals.