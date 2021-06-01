Protests in Libya’s Sirte over mercenaries’ misbehavior

Libya’s Volcano of Rage Military Operation posted footage showing protesters burning tires and blocking roads in Sirte over the misbehavior of Janjaweed mercenaries.

The Operation said on Facebook Monday that the protests were near Buhadi roundabout in Sirte after numerous violations done by mercenaries, the last of which was mercenaries’ attempt to steal a car from a man named Jumua Al-Ghazali.

Meanwhile, activists on social media posted footage for Sirte residents’ protests, saying they had fed up with assaults and robberies from Janjaweed mercenaries, urging relevant authorities to find an immediate solution.