Libya and Algeria agree to resume flights, reopen land borders and launch maritime lines

Libya and Algeria agree to strengthen their bonds of cooperation in the transport sector.

The agreement came during discussions between Libya’s Minister of Transport, Mohamed Al-Shoubi with his Algerian counterpart, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Kamal Nasseri in Algiers.

The need to open the airspace between the two countries and the return of flights via Libyan and Algerian airlines to enhance cooperation was also agreed.

The two Ministers also agreed to reopen land border crossings to facilitate movement between the two countries, as well as to launch a maritime line between the different ports between the two countries to transport goods and passengers.

Detailed talks on the matters would be completed through the specific air, land and sea transport bodies to implement these agreements as soon as possible.

The meeting came on the side-lines of the Algerian Libyan Economic Forum held in Algiers between 29-31 May.