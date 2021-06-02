Libya and Tunisia agree to the need to ease travel between the two countries

Libya and Tunisia reach an agreement on the need to take measures to ease the movement of individuals and products in both directions.

With the help of his Tunisian counterpart, the undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Interior for the Government of National Unity agreed that adequate action must be taken to overcome a number of the concerns between the two sides in the prospect of access to essential and non-passport patients.

Tunisia has stated its readiness to increase collaboration, cut the time required for issuing residency cards to Libyan people, and automatically renew them, according to the Information Office of the Ministry of the Interior.

The Information Office of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of National Unity stressed the need for cargo trucks from both sides to be transported quickly.

The meeting saw the signing of a security accord by the Ministry of the Interior of the Unity Government, represented by its Under-Secretary for Security Directorate, Bashir Al-Amin, and the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior, Jamal Ben Salama, Director of the Directorate-General for External Relations and International Cooperation.