The Libyan Search and Identification of the Missing Persons Authority discovered Wednesday a new mass grave in Tarhouna’s agricultural project area, digging out four bodies.

Tarhouna has been the scene for troubling discoveries since June 2020 that basically included the unearthing of numerous mass graves for tens of bodies tortured and killed by Al-Kaniyat militias, especially during Haftar’s 2019 offensive on Tripoli and other western region areas.