Russia invited to participate in Berlin Conference on Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has received an invitation to participate in the Berlin Conference on the Libyan settlement scheduled for 23 June.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Lavrov received an invitation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to take part in the second Berlin Conference on the Libyan settlement scheduled for 23 June.

Bogdanov indicated that Russia will take part in the conference, noting that the minister’s participation depends on his schedule.

He added that the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Libya, Jan Kubis, will visit Moscow next week and hold consultations with Lavrov.

The agenda for the 23 June conference announced on Tuesday includes discussions about preparations for elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya.