Security Council extends ships’ inspection permission off Libyan coast

The Security Council of the United Nations unanimously approved Thursday the extension of permission to member states to inspect vessels and ships off Libyan coast for one more year if they suspect the presence of human trafficking or weapons smuggling, according to Estonia’s ambassador to the UN who chairs this month’s sessions.

“If there are plausible reasons suspecting violations of arms embargo in Libya or human trafficking, inspection of vessels is permitted.” Resolution 2578 reads, allowing the seizure of shipments that are considered violations of the arms embargo.

The resolution condemned human trafficking to or via Libya off the country’s coast, saying such acts are undermining stability in Libya and putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.