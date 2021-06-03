Tripoli security services review establishing security cordon to secure the city

The Director of Tripoli Security Directorate, Mahmoud Abed, and the Head of the Tripoli Law Enforcement Administration Branch in the General Department of Security Operations, Abdul-Hakim Al-Khaituni have discussed joint security cooperation and concerted security efforts to maintain security.

During the meeting, which was held in the Tripoli Security Directorate HQ, they also discussed addressing some criminal phenomena that affect the security of the homeland and the citizen.

They also reviewed a joint security plan to combat crimes related to theft, kidnapping and drug trafficking in the capital, Tripoli, by establishing a security cordon that ensures the imposition of security control.