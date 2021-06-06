Two people killed, others injured in car bomb explosion in Libya’s south

A car bomb targeted Sunday a checkpoint in Al-Maziq, northern Sabha, in south Libya, killing two criminal investigation apparatus officers and injuring others, according to a security source.

The source said one of the two killed officers is Ibrahim Abdelnabi who has a high rank at the apparatus in Sabha, without clarifying the motives of the car bomb blast.

The source said the car bomber’s body was shattered into pieces due to the explosion at the checkpoint in northern Sabha, adding that the blast caused damage to several police vehicles that were parked at the checkpoint.