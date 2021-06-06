Tuesday , 8 June 2021
Home / Normal / Two people killed, others injured in car bomb explosion in Libya’s south

Two people killed, others injured in car bomb explosion in Libya’s south

06/06/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

A car bomb targeted Sunday a checkpoint in Al-Maziq, northern Sabha, in south Libya, killing two criminal investigation apparatus officers and injuring others, according to a security source.

The source said one of the two killed officers is Ibrahim Abdelnabi who has a high rank at the apparatus in Sabha, without clarifying the motives of the car bomb blast.

The source said the car bomber’s body was shattered into pieces due to the explosion at the checkpoint in northern Sabha, adding that the blast caused damage to several police vehicles that were parked at the checkpoint.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsCore Security & Justice Providers
Sabha

Check Also

UNSMIL calls for release of abducted Ajdabiya Red Crescent head

UNSMIL called Saturday for the unconditional release of the head of the Red Crescent in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved