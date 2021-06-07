Dbeibah: Libya cannot solely tackle migration problem

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, stressed that Libya, being a transit country, is incapable to stop the migration crisis on its own, but rather, it requires serious cooperation by the European Union (EU), with the source countries of the migrants.

This came in a meeting with the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, in which a discussion took place on the issue of illegal migration and human smuggling and methods to support the efforts of the GNU in confronting this difficult situation, along with the negative consequences resulting from it.

Both sides pointed to the necessity for a real partnership to manage the crisis, as migration is a sensitive issue that needs a variety of various treatments, such as establishing development projects in the source countries.

They also discussed supporting the Libyan authorities with training programs for members of the Migration Control Agency and how to develop and increase the capabilities of the Libyan Coast Guard, through training and support.