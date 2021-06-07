UNSMIL calls for release of abducted Ajdabiya Red Crescent head

UNSMIL called Saturday for the unconditional release of the head of the Red Crescent in Ajdabiya.

“The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is concerned for the safety and security of Mr Mansour Atti al-Maghrbi, Head of the Libyan Red Crescent Society in Ajdabiya and a civil society activist. Mr al-Maghribi was abducted on 3 June when his car was intercepted by unknown armed men and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Mission calls for his unconditional release and urges all relevant military and security authorities to ensure a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into this enforced disappearance. UNSMIL reiterates that all arrests and detentions should be based on due process guarantees and the rule of law.”