Al-Mishri rejects unifying Libyan state civil institutions apart from military ones

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, rejected Tuesday unifying state civil institutions without unifying the military institution, adding in a press conference in Tripoli that the HCS rejected also the inability of the Prime Minister to enter Benghazi and the “mess at the military institution”.

Al-Mishri said the HCS will start to receive curricula vitae for candidates for state sovereign positions from Tuesday to Friday as per Bouznika 1 meeting, urging the candidates to give their resumes to their electoral division members to be presented transparently to the committee that will sort them out for four days after Friday. Afterwards, the shortlisted candidates will present their visions for Libyans in a live broadcast.

Al-Mishri said the HCS wouldn’t finish the process of state sovereign positions unless a breakthrough in unifying the military institution happened, saying this could be the groundwork for successful elections, which he said must take place on December 24 as planned.

He urged the international and local stakeholders to commit to doing their part in support for holding transparent and fair elections whose results would be accepted by all parties.

Meanwhile, Al-Mishri accused the Chairman of for High National Elections Commission, Emad Al-Sayeh, of playing gimmicks in his recent press statements, saying the HNEC is intentionally prolonging the referendum on the constitution despite receiving the needed legislation in February 2019, adding that holding a referendum doesn’t go against holding elections on time next December.