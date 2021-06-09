Despite mercenaries’ presence, PC asks Libya Army units to reposition to reopen coastal road

The Libyan Presidential Council, which is the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army, has called on Sirte-Jufra Operations Room to reposition its forces immediately to make way for the reopening of the coastal road and facilitate the transportation medium of citizens.

The Presidential Council urged for comprehensive cooperation with security apparatuses and the 5+5 Joint Military Commission as well as its security arrangements committee and security units on the coastal road within their administrative borders so that the coastal road can be reopened and secured.

The Presidential Council stressed the need to prepare reports to be presented to the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army – the Presidential Council three members – in order to follow up on the issue and provide the need assistance, reiterating the need to report any hindrances to the reopening of the coastal road.

Sirte-Jufra Operations Room expressed previously readiness to reopen the coastal road only if Russian Wagner Group and Sudanese Janjaweed mercenaries have departed Sirte.

Reopening the coastal road between Sirte and Misrata is one of the ceasefire agreement points that were approved last October, in addition to the removal of mercenaries, which didn’t happen yet.