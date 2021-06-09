HSC insists on referendum on constitution prior to 24 December elections and Bouznika as basis for choosing Sovereign Positions

At its sixty-fifth session held at its Tripoli headquarters yesterday, the High State Council (HSC), headed by Khaled Mishri, Libya’s constitutional track was discussed.

Need for referendum on constitution

The session also discussed the commitment to the necessity of a referendum on the constitution, in addition to reviewing the constitutional rule that was referred from the Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) through UNSMIL head.

The HSC reported that its members’ observations on the issues will be collected and put forward at the HSC’s next session.

Sovereign Positions

The session also discussed the file of Sovereign Positions and ways to create consensual ground on it with the House of Representatives, provided that the outputs of the Bouznika talks are the reference for the HSC in selecting candidates for Sovereign Positions.

It will be recalled that both HSC head Mishri and HoR head Ageela Saleh had travelled to Rabat, Morocco – ostensibly to meet and talk about the constitutional basis of the 24 December elections and the Sovereign Positions – but failed to meet face to face.