Fifty-one HoR members call for adoption of draft constitution as temporary constitution for 24 December elections – postponement of referendum due to lack of time

Fifty-one House of Representatives (HoR) members called for the adoption of the draft constitution as a ‘‘temporary constitution’’ for the planned 24 December 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The call came in the form of a signed statement issued today that included the signature of the First Deputy head of the HoR Fawzi Nuwairi. The statement said that the constitution can then be amended two years after going into effect.

The signatories said the lack of time, the fragility of the security situation, the institutional situation, the recent conciliatory atmosphere in the country, and the possibility that the referendum on the draft constitution could not be held early this year, meant adopting the current draft constitution without the legally prescribed referendum was a moral and national obligation to ensure the holding of the 24 December elections.

The HoR members said that any amended draft of the constitution should be submitted to a general popular referendum no later than the middle of the fourth and final year of the next parliament’s term, and that all previous constitutional documents be rescinded.