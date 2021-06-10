Libyan Army official: Reopening coastal road contingent on mercenaries departure

The Commander of the Libyan Army’s Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, Ibrahim Baytelmal, said the room is ready to follow the instructions of the Presidential Council about repositioning to reopen the coastal road only after the agreed upon terms of the ceasefire agreement are implemented in full, especially the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces.

Baytelmal said Wednesday that it was important to implement the 5+5 Joint Military Commission’s understandings by the two sides of the ceasefire agreement – referring to Khalifa Haftar’s forces – adding that the order of the Presidential Council for repositioning wasn’t clear enough.

Baytelmal said the room would report to the Presidential Council about this issue after a meeting by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission to discuss the ceasefire implementation in full, especially the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and forces.

“Is the other party abiding by the orders of the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army because our party’s media spokespersons, Mohammed Gununu and Andelhadi Drah are. Yet, the spokesman for the other party, (Ahmed Al-Mismari) is still going on media outlets and press conferences telling lies. Is the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army concerned with the western region but not the eastern one?”

The Presidential Council asked the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room to reposition its forces immediately to reopen the coastal road between Sirte and Misrata.