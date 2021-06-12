Attorney General: We will not allow abductions and forces disappearance go unpunished

Sideeq Al-Sour, the Attorney-General, has confirmed that no kidnapping or detention beyond the judicial and parliamentary institutions will be permitted; he also stated that the judiciary is capable, and has the capacity, desire, and aptitude to fulfil its duty.

In a private interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik, Al-Sour emphasized the significance of his journey to Benghazi and the cities of Libya’s east, citing the necessity to reach out to public defenders and prosecutors in all regions of Libya.

In response to a question regarding worldwide accusations of forced disappearances in Libya due to political differences, he stated: “When a crime occurs, the prosecution is notified and legal action is pursued. The prosecution is issuing arrest warrants for a large number of persons suspected of these offences. However, the issues we discussed with the prosecutors during our visit to Benghazi were their difficulty in carrying out the instructions.”

According to Al-Sour, the Prosecution Service issues arrest warrants and gets caught up in the procedures since the investigations and execution tools are not equipped or prepared.