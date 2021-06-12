Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s lawyer denies his client’s statements about the election

Khalid Al – Zaidi, the lawyer for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, has disputed reports that his client met with the British newspaper The Times and plans to run in the Libyan elections later this year.

Al – Zaidi claimed that Saif Al – Islam had not been interviewed by a Times journalist, noting that attempts had been made to arrange an interview with a Bloomberg American journalist on the political situation and developments at the time, but that it had not taken place, according to inside sources.

Concerning his client’s candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, Al – Zaidi stated that no such declarations had been made and expressed his surprise at these false assertions while retaining the right of restitution to the journalist and the newspaper.

Despite being in hiding, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, intends to compete in the country’s next presidential elections, according to the British Times.

According to the British publication, Gaddafi’s son, who “was formerly seen as his father’s heir,” hasn’t been seen or heard in public since his arrest in Libya ten years ago.

According to the report, Saif al-Islam “spoke via phone to authenticate his name and say he was fine, in a call aimed to clarify his ties with a team of advisers working on his behalf.”

According to the newspaper, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi “had been communicating with Western diplomats and other diplomats in order to establish his credentials while returning to public life,” although Gaddafi’s son “is still wanted by the International Criminal Court.”

They also indicated that Gaddafi intended to run in the December 24 elections, but that any nomination would be contingent on the passage of an election law, which opponents may use to prevent him from running.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s disappearance and fate have been hotly debated after his release in the Western Mountain city of Zintan in 2017, as it is uncertain whether he is alive or dead.

In this regard, Ahmed Gaddafi Al-Dam, the political official known as the “Libyan National Struggle Front,” indicated that Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi had freedom of speech and movement, but he approached things cautiously and in accordance with his vision.

Concerning Saif Al-Islam and the fact that it has yet to be made public, he stated in October 2020: “In some cases, the most powerful word is silence, and Saif has freedom of movement and speech, adding that he is in contact with many Libyan sides and tribes, stressing that he considers Libya currently occupied.”

In a similar vein, The Times revealed in a 2020 piece that there was a network of conspiracies aimed at allowing Gaddafi’s son to control Libya and that the threads of such plans stretched all the way to Moscow.

Since he had been wanted by the International Criminal Court since June 2011, the International Criminal Court’s Appeals Chamber unanimously accepted the case against Saif al-Islam Gaddafi for crimes against humanity in March 2020.

Saif al-Islam was sentenced to death by firing squad in 2015 after being convicted of war crimes, including the slaughter of demonstrators during his father’s reign, following a trial involving approximately 30 Gaddafi regime insignia.