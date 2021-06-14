NATO says committed to providing advice to Libya

NATO said in a statement Monday that Libya’s crisis has direct effects on regional stability and the security of all allies, welcoming the progress made on the political level, including the endorsement of a new interim executive authority, and said it’s committed to providing advice to Libyan institutions, upon their requests, in building defense and security apparatuses.

The statement hails UN efforts in supporting the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process that aims to unify institutions and achieve national reconciliation, calling on the Government of National Unity and House of Representatives to fulfill the requirements of for roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and lead the country to free and transparent elections.

NATO statement urged for full implementation of Security Council 2570 and 2571 resolutions and the ceasefire signed on October 23, 2020.