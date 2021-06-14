The Ministry of the Interior confirms the reactivation of the functions of its Human Rights Office

The Ministry of the Interior responded to social media posts on the cancellation of the Ministry’s Human Rights Office.

The Ministry explained in a statement that it was quick to investigate ways to ensure the success of the human rights aspect of its structure and that it had reactivated the competencies of the Office under the supervision of the Department of Legal Affairs as part of the Department’s inherent responsibilities, and to include tasks commensurate with the circumstances and nature of Libya’s current phase.

The Ministry confirmed that a number of experts and legal advisers have been tasked with carrying out this objective and developing basic rules for the security and policing of all Ministry components, resulting in outcomes that are in the public interest of the nation and the citizen and contribute to the promotion and preservation of human rights.