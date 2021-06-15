Al-Mangoush working to mobilize support for the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement

Members of the Joint Military Commission “5 + 5” urged the Government of Unity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement as soon as possible.

During a meeting with the Committee at the Ministry’s headquarters with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Najla Al-Mangoush, the Libyan FM stressed the importance of fully implementing the first clause of the Agreement – the opening of the coastal road – in order to strengthen trust between the opposing parties before moving forward with the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Agreement in preparation for the total removal of all foreign actors from Libyan territory.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was convened for consultation and coordination ahead to the Berlin 2 Conference.

The Libyan FM emphasized her full support for the Committee’s work and the efforts of its ten members in their attempts to enforce State sovereignty and liberalize the Committee’s sovereign decision, as it does not condone this national ideal.

The Minister further stated that she and the Under-Secretary for Political Affairs are working both internally and outside to put the stipulations of the Ceasefire Agreement into action and open the coastal road before the Berlin 2 Conference.

She also stated that “during the summit, she will work to mobilize international support for the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, increase security stabilization, and consolidate sovereign institutions in order to ensure the implementation of the road map for the pre-election phase by the end of the year.”