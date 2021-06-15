Wednesday , 16 June 2021
Home / Normal / HoR suspends Libyan budget session without decision

HoR suspends Libyan budget session without decision

15/06/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) concluded budget endorsement session on Tuesday without approval, saying a new session will be held on June 29.

Sources from the HoR said the budget bill was sent to its planning and financial committee with a Government of National Unity’s committee for providing the last remarks on the budget so the HoR can vote again late this month.

The HoR sent the budget bill for consideration to its planning and financial committee more than once and the government amended the bill, yet the HoR is still reluctant to approving it, which observers see as intentional prolongation.

The HoR suspended Monday the session over arguments that escalated to a fistfight between two members over the budget bill entanglement.

Budget and FinanceLegislation
Executive AuthoritiesHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

22 Libyan NGOs express concern about the widespread phenomenon of child labour in the country

Twenty-two Libyan non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have expressed concern about the widespread phenomenon of child labour …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved