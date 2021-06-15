Libyan Navy intercepts 338 illegal migrants off the Libyan coast

Wednesday , 16 June 2021
15/06/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Libyan Navy has intercepted 338 migrants of various African nationalities, who were attempting to make their way to European shores on a rubber dinghy.

The navy spokesman said that following the operation, the navy teams disembarked the migrants at the Tripoli Naval Base, where they were transferred to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency, noting that the agency would follow up on the care for the migrants, but would also complete the legal procedures for the deportation of the migrants to their various countries of origin.

