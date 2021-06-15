NATO calls for 24 December elections, remains committed to providing defence and security advice to Libya

The final communique issued at the end of the NATO Brussels Summit yesterday said:

‘‘The crisis in Libya has direct implications for regional stability and the security of all Allies.

We welcome the progress achieved in Libya, including the recent endorsement of the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) and Presidency Council.

We commend the UN efforts in support of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, aimed at promoting national reconciliation as well as unifying and strengthening state institutions.

We call on all the relevant Libyan authorities and institutions, including the GNU and the House of Representatives, to take actions set out in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum roadmap and to make the necessary preparations for free, fair, and inclusive national Presidential and Parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021.

We fully support the implementation of UNSCRs 2570 and 2571 and the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement.

In accordance with our Summit decisions, we remain committed to providing advice to Libya, upon its request, in the area of defence and security institution building, taking into account political and security conditions.’’