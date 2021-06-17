Egypt’s Intelligence Chief meets with general commander of Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar

Egyptian chief of the General Intelligence Services (GIS) Major General Abbas Kamel arrives in Libyan city of Benghazi to meets with general commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, few hours after meeting with Prime Minister-designate of the new Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdel Hamid Al-Dabaiba on Thursday.

The visit was paid upon directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in light of strengthening bilateral relations, said Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi in a statement on Thursday.

President Abdel Fattah Sisi praises the efforts exerted by the Libyan National Army led by Haftar to achieve internal stability and combat terrorism, saying that the Libyan military institution has a vital role protecting Libyan people’s interests.

President Sisi affirmed that Egypt stands by the Libyan people and their government that seeks to achieve stability for their homeland.

The President also affirmed that the efforts exerted for a national unity in Libya is a key pillar for its stability, renewing Egypt’s support for carrying out the Libyan elections on its scheduled time, as it is the way to establish a modern, civil, democratic state.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi calls upon Libyan institutions concerned with the upcoming elections to fulfill their national duty towards their homeland and to overcome all critical stages.

In December 2020, Kamel visited Libya’s Benghazi, where he held meetings with general commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar and Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shokry met Tuesday with his Libyan counterpart Naglaa al-Manqoush on the sidelines of an Arab ministerial meeting in Qatar’s Doha.

Both ministers discussed developments on the Libyan scene and congrued on the importance of pushing forward the steps and measures agreed upon within the political process, including holding elections by the end of the year.

Further, Minister Shokry invited the Libyan foreign minister to visit Egypt in the coming days within the framework of consultation between both countries on all levels.

A statement of the foreign ministry asserted Egypt’s eagerness on backing Libya to begin a new phase characterized with consensus among Libyans, and a stable state whose internal affairs are not meddled with by foreign states.