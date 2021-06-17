Nearly 200 migrants escape from disembarking point in Libya

Around 189 irregular migrants have run away from a disembarking point in Libya.

The navy vessel Fezzan of the Libyan Coast Guard intercepted the 250 migrants while trying to head to Europe on their rubber boats.

According to the Naval Forces spokesman, the escapees managed to break out after a riot against the rescue teams.

In a separate operation, the vessel Ubari picked up 58 other migrants of African nationalities and brought them safely to a landing point at Tripoli Naval Base.

Phoenix lll has also managed to rescue 119 migrants of different nationalities while trying to cross the sea to Europe, according to the same source.