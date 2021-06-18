Sudan warns against return of armed mercenaries from Libya

Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mariam Al-Mahdi, yesterday warned against what she described as the “danger of possible armed mercenaries returning from Libya to Sudan,” adding that such a move would threaten the “entire region’s security.”

Speaking in a meeting with her Libyan counterpart, Najla El Mangoush, the Sudanese official said that it was “important to consider the issue as a regional security matter.”

“The mechanisms to demobilise, reintegrate, and absorb those militants into national projects that support the stability of Sudan must be seriously considered,” Al-Mahdi added.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of an Arab foreign ministerial meeting held on Tuesday in the Qatari capital of Doha. The meeting was reported to have been held at the request of Egypt and Sudan to discuss developments in the case of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Since the Libyan dictator Muammar Gadaffi was toppled in 2011, the country has been mired in a power struggle between warring rival factions in the east, led by commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), and west, led by the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Following a recent political breakthrough, on 15 March, Libya assumed a new transitional authority, comprising a unity government and a presidential council, which will lead the country until the elections slated on 24 December.