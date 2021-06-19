EU extends EUBAM mandate in Libya for two more years

The European Union has renewed its border assistance mission in Libya (EUBAM) for two more years until June 30, 2023.

The extension that was approved Friday included tasks of helping Libyan authorities secure and manage borders to assist in countering criminal networks involved in human trafficking and terrorism in Libya and in the Mediterranean.

Reviewing the latest strategies of the mission, EUBAM was extended to help the UN-led efforts to achieve peace and security in Libya as part of Berlin Conference conclusions.