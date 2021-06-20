Menfi hails reopening of the coastal road

Monday , 21 June 2021
20/06/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC) Mohammed Menfi, stated that the reopening of the coastal road of Sirte-Misrata satisfies the implementation of one of the most relevant provisions of the political agreement.

Menfi wrote, on his personal Twitter account, “Today, our efforts and those of the loyal citizens of this country have been a triumphant success, as the opening of the coastal road would contribute in relieving the suffering of all Libyan people.”

It is worth noting that Haftar’s militia were opposed to the opening of the road and described the actions of the Prime Minister as a unilateral act on the part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

