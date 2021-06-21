EU changes criteria for Libya-related sanctions

The European Council said Monday it had changed the decision currently in place concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Libya, with the aim of specifying the criteria used to decide on sanctions on persons and entities whose acts threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya.

The European Council decided that it was necessary to clarify that the criteria for the imposition of restrictive measures also include persons and entities obstructing or undermining the elections planned for in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap.

“This is in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution 2571 (2021).” The European Council added, saying that the EU continues to call on the international community and all relevant actors in Libya to comply with all UN Security Council resolutions in relation to Libya.

“In this regard, we recall our instrument of sanctions against possible spoilers of the country’s political transition.” The European Council added.