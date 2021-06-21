LPDF to hold in-person meeting in Switzerland 28 June to 1 July

UNSMIL announced Thursday that it intends to convene an in-person meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Switzerland from 28 June to 1 July.

UNSMIL said the meeting is an opportunity for LPDF members to develop proposals to further facilitate the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021, in particular as concerns the constitutional basis for the elections.

Furthermore, UNSMIL revealed that head of the LPDF meeting, it intends to convene the LPDF Advisory Committee on 24-26 June in Tunisia for a preparatory meeting to help facilitate the plenary discussions through developing practical mechanisms that can move the discussion but also consensus building and decision making forward.

UNSMIL reported that its head, Jan Kubis, renews his call on all concerned parties, including the LPDF members, the House of Representatives, and the High Council of State to respond to the aspiration of the Libyan people and work to swiftly finalize the constitutional basis and the legal framework for the elections.

He reiterates the UN commitment to facilitate the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021 as set out by the LPDF Roadmap and called for by the UN Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021).