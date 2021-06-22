Foreign forces need to withdraw from Libya immediately: AFRICOM commander Townsend

Attending the closing ceremony of ‘‘Exercise African Lion 21’’ held in Morocco 17-19 June, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend, met with several African defence leaders including Libyan Government of National Unity representatives and the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Gen. Mohamad al-Haddad, AFRICOM reported yesterday.

During their meeting, Townsend and Haddad, it reported, discussed the need for foreign forces to withdraw from Libya immediately.

Townsend and Haddad also discussed ongoing efforts to unify Libyan military institutions, and opportunities for greater military cooperation with the United States, the AFRICOM report said.