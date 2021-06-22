Foreign Minister unveils Berlin II Conference “Libya Stability” initiative

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, vowed to call, at the Berlin II Conference, for the end of all forms of foreign intervention and foreign forces’ presence in Libya as well as removing all foreign fighters without any distinction.

Marking 100 days in office, the first Libyan female Foreign Minister said the Government of National Unity will propose “Libya Stability” initiative at Berlin II Conference on Wednesday, saying they had been preparing it for the last three months and it would aim at creating mechanisms to resolve security and economic problems, unify the Libyan Army under one command and activate the ceasefire agreement, including putting a deadline for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

Al-Mangoush said the initiative also would aim to allow Libyans to have their say in this new period in cooperation with countries that supported stability in the country, adding that it would also propose forming an international work group chaired by Libya at the foreign ministers’ level to bolster Libya’s vision for solutions and maintain its sovereignty.

Al-Mangoush also reiterated that Libyans have the right to enjoy their country’s wealth, saying she will call for ending corruption so that the wealth can be distributed fairly to all Libyans, stressing that she aims to implement the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s roadmap, especially holding general elections and achieving national reconciliation as well as unifying state institutions.

She also mentioned that she had been visiting many cities across Libya to see first hand the problems facing Libya, especially border and illegal immigration issues as well as the strategic aim of paving the way for national reconciliation.